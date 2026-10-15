Russia's Lavrov, China's Wang discuss cooperation, Ukraine, Iran at Asia security meeting

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 03:20 IST
Russia's Lavrov, China's Wang discuss cooperation, Ukraine, Iran at Asia security meeting

The Russian and Chinese ​foreign ministers discussed the ​state of bilateral ‌cooperation as ​well as the crises in Ukraine and Iran during an Asia security meeting, ‌the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reaffirmed their strategic ‌alliance at a regional summit last August and both ‌praised prospects for closer cooperation.

The statement on Wednesday said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Azerbaijan at ⁠a ​meeting of ⁠the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. It said ⁠the two ministers "praised the development dynamics of comprehensive partnership and strategic ​cooperation" and "synchronized watches on bilateral political dialogue".

It said ⁠discussions also focused on "relations with the United States and the situation ⁠around ​the Ukrainian and Iranian crises". Both Russia and China have called for an end to the Iran conflict, saying ⁠it could expand and threaten stability throughout the region.

China has affirmed ⁠its "no ⁠limits" partnership with Russia throughout the 4-1/2-year-long war in Ukraine, while calling for diplomatic efforts to ‌end ‌the conflict.

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