Trump says he hopes Pope Leo will 'get better fast'
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped that Pope Leo, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, would "get better fast." DETAILS AND QUOTES:
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped that Pope Leo, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, would "get better fast." DETAILS AND QUOTES:
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