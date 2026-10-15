Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

French former world number six Gael Monfils has retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency. His retirement removes him from the sport's anti-doping protocols ​and means he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has also been added to the agency's official list of retired players.

NLCS resale ​ticket prices plummet 42% with Dodgers facing 0-2 hole

The Los Angeles Dodgers' losses in the first two games of the National ‌League Championship Series ​are having an impact on resale ticket prices at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers find themselves trailing in the best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Brewers, with games set for Wednesday and Thursday in Los Angeles.

Lucrative tennis exhibition postponed amid Middle East conflict

The third edition of the Six Kings Slam, a high-stakes men's tennis exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will not go off as scheduled next week amid tensions in the Middle East. The six-player tournament was scheduled for Oct. 21, 22 and 24 and has been moved to Dec. 27-30, according to a statement shared Wednesday on X by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment ‌Authority.

Phillies retain Don Mattingly as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies retained Don Mattingly as full-time manager with a two-year deal. Mattingly, 65, guided the Phillies to a 79-55 mark to finish the regular season as interim skipper. The former bench coach inherited a team that started 9-19 under Rob Thomson and advanced to the playoffs, losing to the Atlanta Braves in a National League wild-card series.

Report: LIV 2.0 deadline for players to commit moved to Oct. 25

By the end of October, the golf world will learn if LIV Golf 2.0 will proceed. The original deadline for LIV players to commit to the proposed second iteration was Oct. 13, but the league extended that until Oct. 25, according to Golf Digest.

Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyreek Hill's battery case

Free agent wideout Tyreek Hill was found liable for two counts of battery in a mixed verdict at his civil ‌trial in Miami. The jury awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages to his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. However, they found the NFL veteran not liable on eight other claims and denied Vaccaro's request for punitive damages.

Packers' Micah Parsons: If Super Bowl was this week, 'I'm playing'

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons indicated he is close to returning from a torn ACL and MCL during the latest episode of his podcast. "If the ‌Super Bowl was this week, I'm playing in the Super Bowl. But it's just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first," the All-Pro pass-rusher said on "The Edge."

Gael Monfils apparently retires before planned

Part-tennis standout and part-showman Gael Monfils has apparently retired ahead of schedule. The 40-year-old Frenchman did the farewell tour this spring and summer, but had received a wild-card entry to the ATP Masters event in Paris in early November. It was presumed he would play his final competitive match in his home country.

Patriots open window for A.J. Brown; Christian Gonzalez also limited in return

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was a limited participant on Wednesday as the team opened his 21-day practice window. Brown has been sidelined since sustaining a high-ankle sprain during the second half of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the teams' season opener on Sept. 9. He went on injured reserve two days later and missed the team's last four games.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in lineup, sixth in batting order

LOS ANGELES -- ⁠For the first time as ​a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani will be in the No. 6 slot in the batting ⁠order on Wednesday when the Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. The slugging Ohtani has not hit sixth since 2020, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels. In that COVID-shortened season, Ohtani played in 44 of 60 games and hit only .190 with seven home runs, while dealing with an elbow strain.

Lamar Jackson day-to-day, Ravens hopeful he's ready for Browns

Lamar Jackson was not made available to media for his typical Wednesday afternoon interview session and ⁠didn't practice, but signs point to the Ravens having their starting quarterback on the field Sunday against the Browns. "It's definitely day-to-day," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "A lot of times those things right when they happen you're not sure. As you gather information, you look at stuff. Again, to Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be out here. And when he's able to be, he will."

Olivia Miles leads 6-player WNBA All-Rookie Team

Rookie of the ​Year and MVP runner-up Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx headline the six-player 2026 WNBA All-Rookie Team, announced Wednesday. Miles was joined by No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm guard Flau'Jae Johnson, Chicago Sky guard Sydney Taylor, Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice and New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier. Rice and Astier tied for fifth in ⁠the voting.

Athletics-Olympic champion Hassan withdraws from NYC Marathon

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has dropped out of the New York City Marathon due to a setback in her training, she said on Wednesday, months after an Achilles injury forced her out of the London Marathon. Hassan, who won the Paris 2024 marathon and also picked up gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the Tokyo Games, has not competed since she last ran the five boroughs a year ago, finishing sixth.

Chargers sign veteran QB Jake Browning to practice squad

The Los Angeles Chargers ⁠added veteran ​depth at quarterback with the signing of Jake Browning to the practice squad on Wednesday. Browning, 30, fills the spot of Trey Lance (groin), who was placed on injured reserve before the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos and must sit out a total of four games.

Eagles open practice windows for LG Landon Dickerson, 3 others

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice windows on Wednesday for three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson and three other players. Dickerson struggled through a knee injury in the Eagles' 24-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13 and was placed on injured reserve the following day.

Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff qualify for WTA Finals

Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both have qualified for the season- ending WTA Finals for a fifth straight year, the WTA announced Wednesday. Only eight players qualify to compete in ⁠singles at the Nov. 8-15 hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., which features a $15.5 million prize pool.

Judge paves way for Michigan to add 2 midseason transfers

The procession of members of the high school class of 2022 to be able to compete in a fifth year of eligibility rolls on. Both former Miami (Fla.) tight end Alex Bauman and ex-Boise State defensive back Jeremiah Earby received a ⁠temporary restraining order and given a path to compete for the University of Michigan football team.

Illinois QB Katin Houser (hand) out ⁠4-6 weeks

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser underwent a medical procedure on his right (throwing) hand and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, head coach Bret Bielema announced Wednesday. Houser sustained the injury while attempting to make a tackle on an interception return in the third quarter of Saturday's 38-37 overtime victory at Michigan State.

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons returns to practice for first time since camp

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a back injury at training camp. Coach Andy Reid said on Sept. 30 that Simmons has been sidelined by a bulging ‌disc in his lower back. The 2025 first-round draft pick will be ‌a limited participant, Reid said ahead of Wednesday's practice.

Report: Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) out multiple weeks

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss two to three weeks with an ankle injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The former ​All-Pro sustained the injury during Denver's 23-17 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.