South Korea says changing conditions could make wartime command transfer impossible

South ​Korea's ‌Defence Ministry said ​on Thursday that ‌the transfer of wartime operational control from the United States ‌to South Korea ‌would be impossible if "goalposts" required for the handover were continually ⁠changed.

The ​ministry ⁠spokesperson made the remarks ⁠at a regular briefing after ​being asked about comments ⁠by US Forces Korea commander ⁠General ​Xavier Brunson that changing security conditions and ⁠revised plans had created ⁠new ⁠standards for the transfer process.