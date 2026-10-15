Musk faces intense criticism after reports of Starlink restricted in Ukraine amid strikes from Russia

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk in facing intense scruitiny as his satellite communication network, SpaceX, finds itself at the center of an escalating international backlash, following reports of restrictions on satellite communications services in Ukraine amid continued Russian strikes, triggering criticism from US lawmakers and renewed questions over the power of private technology companies to influence the course of a war. As Ukraine grapples with the reported disruption of Starlink and Starshield connectivity, Musk has defended the distinction between the two systems, arguing that Starshield is controlled by the US government and that Starlink, a commercial service operated by SpaceX, cannot be used for offensive military action.

The controversy has placed Musk at the centre of a politically sensitive debate over military communications, civilian safety and the extent to which a private company can determine access to critical technology during an armed conflict. The backlash intensified after the Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee criticised the reported restrictions, linking them to Russian attacks and questioning the circumstances surrounding the disruption.

"Restricting Ukraine's Starlink and Starshield access while ballistic missiles and drones attack Ukraine is unconscionable. The admin also reportedly gave Kyiv no warning of the strikes. Trump’s making a choice—and it directly aids Putin's slaughter of Ukrainian civilians," the Democrats House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a post on X. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also raised concerns about the reported disruption, warning that the episode could establish a dangerous precedent for the use of private technology in foreign conflicts.

"First, Trump said that Ukraine should get a new President. Then, Starlink, run by Elon Musk, was severely restricted in Ukraine –- meaning a majority of battlefield communications were totally stopped –- a move Ukraine is saying the US ordered. This sets a dangerous precedent of interference in foreign wars, and of the ability of a single corporation to shut off communications at will. We need answers," Jayapal said in a post on X. The criticism came as Ukrainian authorities sought to restore connectivity and assess the operational consequences of the reported restrictions.

Mykhailo Fedorov, former Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said in a post on X that Starlink connectivity was being restored, while calling for the removal of restrictions affecting Starshield. "Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 km/h is being restored. Removing Starshield’s speed limit entirely is now critical for Ukraine’s defense. Thank you, Elon Musk. We hope for your continued support," Fedorov said.

Musk responded by distinguishing between the two satellite systems and placing responsibility for Starshield restrictions on the US government. "Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS. Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company," he said.

The explanation, however, has done little to quiet the debate over the reported disruption and the reliance of Ukrainian forces on satellite communications. According to Axios, Ukraine's military operations have been affected by restrictions on satellite communications services, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raising concerns over disruptions to Starlink connectivity as Kyiv faces continued Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy accused Musk of restricting Ukrainian access to Starlink during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored", alleging that the disruption had affected military operations and Ukraine's ability to defend against Russian strikes. "I am sure they knew what they did, absolutely," Zelenskyy said, referring to the reported disruption.

"Because it was 1 am at night, (when) Starlink was blocked by SpaceX and the United States," he added Emphasising the system's role in protecting civilians, Zelenskyy said, "It's not just about attack. It's also about defending life."

He further said that the disruption had affected the ability to intercept incoming attacks. "People were killed because, not enough destroying, not enough interceptors, including interceptors with Starlink, which didn't work. Of course," he added.

Asked whether he was angry with Musk, Zelenskyy said, "Yes, I think he is not right." "It's a big mistake. I don't know him, or somebody pushed him to, I don't know really," he added.

Warning of the possible consequences, Zelenskyy said, "It's a big mistake.This decision will bring a lot of human losses. Of course, people will die. Of course, if attacks continue and if Starlink will not work, it's not helpful." According to CNN, Ukrainian authorities said they were caught off guard by restrictions affecting Starshield, the military-grade satellite communications system owned and controlled by the US government.

CNN, citing two US officials, reported that the decision to limit Ukrainian access to Starshield was not a high-level US policy decision. Ukrainian forces rely on Starlink to operate reconnaissance and interceptor drones, gather intelligence and conduct other military operations. A Ukrainian military source with direct knowledge of the operational impact told CNN, "The complications are substantial."

"We're investigating connection issues in detail. What will be affected is the front line and occupied territories," the source said, adding, "We were getting ready for this." A Ukrainian defence ministry source also told CNN, "This situation significantly complicates logistics, unmanned systems, forces operations, mid-range strikes, etc."

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to India's cautious approach towards licensing Starlink, with security concerns at the centre of the regulatory debate. The Ministry of Communications had earlier rejected claims that India's licensing framework was discriminatory after Musk alleged that certain vested interests were blocking Starlink's plans in the country.

The ministry's statement followed Musk's post on X claiming that Starlink's India plans were being blocked by "certain oligarchs". In response, the Ministry of Communications stated that India had established a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for telecommunications services, including satellite communications. It noted that telecom licences had been granted to three global mobile personal communication by satellite services using non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based communications, while stressing that security compliance remained a prerequisite for moving forward.

As criticism mounts over the reported restrictions in Ukraine, the episode has placed Musk in the middle of a debate that extends beyond his company's commercial ambitions: how much influence should a private technology provider have over communications infrastructure that has become critical to a country's defence. (ANI)