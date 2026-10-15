New chapter in China-North Korea ties with new bridge opening, Premier Li Qiang says
China and North Korea relations are entering a new stage and opening a new chapter, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a video address on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the New Yalu River bridge that links the North Asia neighbours.
Li said he hopes the two sides will use the bridge link as an opportunity to continue enhancing connectivity and tap cooperation potential in border areas, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.