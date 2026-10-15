New chapter in China-North Korea ties with new bridge opening, Premier Li Qiang says

​China ​and North ‌Korea relations are ​entering a new stage ‌and opening a new chapter, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said ‌in a video address ‌on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the New ⁠Yalu ​River ⁠bridge that links the North Asia ⁠neighbours.

Li said he hopes the ​two sides will use ⁠the bridge link as an opportunity ⁠to ​continue enhancing connectivity and tap cooperation potential ⁠in border areas, Chinese state ⁠news ⁠agency Xinhua reported.