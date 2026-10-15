US military weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in potential future strikes on Iran, CNN says 

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 09:48 IST
US military weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in potential future strikes on Iran, CNN says 

The ​US military ​has developed ‌strike plans that ​could include using the GBU-43/B ‌Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the "mother of all bombs", ‌against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear ‌sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed combat operations, CNN reported on Thursday citing ⁠US ​officials ⁠familiar with the matter. The potential deployment ⁠of the largest non-nuclear bomb ​in the US arsenal would mark a ⁠significant escalation in the conflict, although ⁠officials ​familiar with military planning discussions told CNN questions remain over ⁠its effectiveness in achieving Washington's strategic objectives.

Reuters ⁠could ⁠not immediately verify the report.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026