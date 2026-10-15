US military weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in potential future strikes on Iran, CNN says 

The ​US military ​has developed ‌strike plans that ​could include using the GBU-43/B ‌Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the "mother of all bombs", ‌against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear ‌sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed combat operations, CNN reported on Thursday citing ⁠US ​officials ⁠familiar with the matter. The potential deployment ⁠of the largest non-nuclear bomb ​in the US arsenal would mark a ⁠significant escalation in the conflict, although ⁠officials ​familiar with military planning discussions told CNN questions remain over ⁠its effectiveness in achieving Washington's strategic objectives.

Reuters ⁠could ⁠not immediately verify the report.