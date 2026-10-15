Ukraine's Starshield functionality in motion has been restored, source says
Ukraine's Starshield satellite internet functionality while in motion has been restored, a source in Ukraine's defence ministry said on Thursday, a day after the crucial service was throttled at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.
The source said the defence ministry would continue to seek clarification on the reasons for Wednesday's disruption of the military-grade version of SpaceX's internet service, which affected drone missions across the frontline.