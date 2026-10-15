Ukraine's Starshield functionality in motion has been restored, source says

Ukraine's ​Starshield ‌satellite internet functionality ​while in motion has ‌been restored, a source in Ukraine's defence ministry said ‌on Thursday, a day after ‌the crucial service was throttled at speeds of ⁠over ​100 miles ⁠per hour.

The source said the ⁠defence ministry would continue ​to seek clarification on the ⁠reasons for Wednesday's disruption ⁠of ​the military-grade version of SpaceX's internet service, ⁠which affected drone missions across ⁠the ⁠frontline.