Russia is yet to restart diesel exports, TASS cites Deputy PM

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 14:30 IST
Russia is yet to restart diesel exports, TASS cites Deputy PM

Russia ​is ready to ​restart the export ‌of diesel ​any time soon, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said ‌on Thursday, following a supply agreement with the United States and the partial lifting of ‌its restrictions. Last week, US President Donald Trump said ‌Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices, and ⁠his ​administration temporarily ⁠lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel.

Russia partially lifted its ⁠ban on diesel exports from October 10 following ​the agreement. Novak also said that Russian government ⁠is debating restrictions on exports of liquefied petroleum ⁠gas.

The ​RBC news outlet has reported, citing unnamed sources, that the restrictions could be ⁠related only to those who do not produce the ⁠fuel. ⁠According to Reuters calculations, their share in total Russian LPG exports ‌account ‌for only around 2%. (Reporting ​by Reuters)

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