Ukraine hit a Russian refinery overnight after Russia violated energy truce, official says
Ukraine hit a Russian refinery overnight in response to Moscow's ballistic missile and drone attacks this week that violated an energy truce announced by US President Donald Trump at the weekend, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday.
Ukraine suspended its strikes on Russian refineries for several days in the wake of Trump's surprise announcement on Sunday. However, the Kremlin said on Wednesday the scope of the energy ceasefire had not been determined, and work was ongoing to do so.