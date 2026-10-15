Ukraine hit a Russian refinery overnight after Russia violated energy truce, official says

​Ukraine ​hit a ‌Russian refinery overnight ​in response to Moscow's ‌ballistic missile and drone attacks this week that violated an ‌energy truce announced by ‌US President Donald Trump at the weekend, a Ukrainian official ⁠said on ​Thursday.

Ukraine ⁠suspended its strikes on Russian ⁠refineries for several days in the ​wake of Trump's surprise ⁠announcement on Sunday. However, the Kremlin ⁠said ​on Wednesday the scope of the energy ceasefire ⁠had not been determined, and ⁠work ⁠was ongoing to do so.