Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil targets contradict US peace efforts

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Thursday that ​Ukraine's targeting of Russian ‌energy infrastructure ran counter to US peace efforts, after a Ukrainian ‌drone struck a refinery in ‌Russia's Ryazan region overnight.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that ⁠Russia did ​not ⁠perceive that Ukraine had ever ⁠complied with an energy ceasefire announced ​last week by US ⁠President Donald Trump. Ukraine says it ⁠paused ​such strikes for three days but resumed them ⁠after Russia continued to attack ⁠its ⁠own energy sector.