Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil targets contradict US peace efforts
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukraine's targeting of Russian energy infrastructure ran counter to US peace efforts, after a Ukrainian drone struck a refinery in Russia's Ryazan region overnight.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia did not perceive that Ukraine had ever complied with an energy ceasefire announced last week by US President Donald Trump. Ukraine says it paused such strikes for three days but resumed them after Russia continued to attack its own energy sector.