Kremlin accuses Ukraine of flouting spirit of US peace efforts with strikes on Russian oil refineries

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 16:11 IST
Kremlin accuses Ukraine of flouting spirit of US peace efforts with strikes on Russian oil refineries

The Kremlin on ​Thursday said that Ukrainian strikes ‌on Russian ​oil refineries ran counter to US peace efforts, after a Ukrainian drone struck a refinery ‌in Russia's Ryazan region overnight.

US President Trump declared an energy ceasefire on Sunday, something Ukraine said it had first learnt about from media reports and which Russia ‌did not publicly commit itself to. Kyiv said it had paused ‌strikes on Russian oil refineries for three days, but had resumed them after Russia continued to attack Ukraine's energy sector.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Moscow did ⁠not ​perceive that Kyiv ⁠had ever complied with the ceasefire and said that the fact that it had struck ⁠another Russian refinery was "nothing new." "The Ukrainian regime in Kyiv continues to strike these facilities, ​thereby, of course, coming into serious contradiction with the peace efforts of ⁠the United States and of the American negotiators who are indeed making very vigorous efforts ⁠to ​somehow initiate the peace process. But so far, these vigorous attempts have been thwarted by the unwillingness of the Kyiv regime – and of (President ⁠Volodymyr) Zelenskiy personally – to make peace," said Peskov.

Russia itself had previously argued ⁠that the ⁠scope of the ceasefire had not been determined, and on Wednesday said it had struck seven Ukrainian energy infrastructure ‌facilities.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026