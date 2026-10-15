US lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi slams "political repression" in Pakistan

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi launched a scathing attack on the spiralling "political repression" orchestrated by Islamabad, strongly urging Washington to demand the immediate release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 16:23 IST
US lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi slams "political repression" in Pakistan
US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi launched a scathing attack on the spiralling "political repression" orchestrated by Islamabad, strongly urging Washington to demand the immediate release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. In a sharply worded social media statement on Wednesday, the Democratic representative from Illinois censured the US administration for its ongoing policy of "continuing to embrace" Pakistan's military chief Asim Munir while the regime aggressively detains political opponents and dismantles democratically elected provincial structures.

"As Pakistan's government arrests opposition leaders and suspends an elected provincial government, President Trump continues to embrace its military chief," Krishnamoorthi stated on X. Amplifying his condemnation, the US lawmaker stressed that Washington's current diplomatic posture enables authoritarian overreach rather than upholding democratic values. "The United States should stand with the Pakistani people, not enable political repression. We must press for the release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan," he added.

The severe censure from Capitol Hill follows an authoritarian power grab in Islamabad, where Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari declared a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, October 11, 2026, under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The decree was enacted to unilaterally suspend the province's elected administration and install direct Governor's Rule, shifting all administrative and political control to the provincial governor, who acts on behalf of the federal regime.

In line with the emergency decree, the regime has launched a sweeping crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, arresting numerous key figures, including provincial chief minister Sohail Afridi, in a blatant bid to crush political dissent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026