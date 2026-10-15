Russian investigators question Novaya Gazeta editor after raiding his home

The editor-in-chief of Russian independent newspaper Novaya ​Gazeta was taken in for questioning by ​investigators in Moscow on ‌Thursday, the ​outlet said, after authorities searched his home. The TASS state news agency, citing law enforcement sources, said Sergei Sokolov was ‌being questioned in a case regarding the "unlawful use of personal data" following a search at his home.

Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's best-known investigative media organisations, said staff ‌lost contact with Sokolov around noon local time, shortly before an editorial meeting ‌was due to begin. Sokolov was taken to the offices of the state Investigative Committee, the newspaper said, adding that a lawyer had been despatched to meet him there.

Russia has tightened its censorship laws ⁠and increased pressure ​on independent media ⁠since it launched its war in Ukraine in 2022. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders says 50 journalists ⁠and media workers are currently imprisoned in the country. Russian authorities on Tuesday detained a Japanese journalist ​on suspicion of espionage, the most high-profile detainment of a foreign reporter since ⁠the 2023 detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Founded in 1993, Novaya Gazeta is known ⁠for ​its investigations into corruption and its critical coverage of Russian politics. One of its journalists, Oleg Roldugin, was arrested in April on allegations that he misused personal data - ⁠an offence that carries a prison term of up to 10 years. He is ⁠currently under house arrest ⁠awaiting trial.

Former Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and dedicated the award to six colleagues who ‌were killed ‌because of their work.