Trump says government won’t livestream execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the administration would not broadcast the firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, withdrawing a proposal initially outlined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. While publicly streaming Hasan’s execution “might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post that “many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device.”

“He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” the President stated, noting further that relatives of Hasan’s victims would be permitted to witness the capital punishment in person on December 3. The Army sentenced Hasan, a former major, to death in 2013 following his conviction for killing 13 people and injuring 32 others at the Fort Hood military base in Texas in 2009.

Trump's reversal followed substantial criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers after Hegseth stated that Hasan was “going to get a firing squad of soldiers, and we’ll make sure that people are able to watch it.” Following the announcement by the Secretary of War, Vice President JD Vance remarked on the proposed broadcast, “I don’t know that’s going to happen.”

Addressing reporters at the White House over the weekend, Trump indicated that he would determine the final outcome. “There are two thoughts: don’t show it and show it. ’Cause you know, by showing it, maybe other people won’t be doing what he did. So I’ll make a decision ultimately. I know what the military would like to do, but I’ll make a decision,” the President stated.

During an interview with CBS News earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., expressed apprehension that footage of the execution could serve as propaganda for future extremists. “We’ve got to think through the policy implications of all that,” he stated, adding, “I wouldn’t be watching it if it was aired.”

Additionally, the Speaker noted the need to convey the concerns of his Republican congressional colleagues to the White House, observing, “Not everybody is in favour of the idea.” The US military last carried out an execution in 1961 by hanging Army Pvt. John Bennett after his conviction for raping and attempting to murder an 11-year-old girl in Austria. The military's last firing-squad execution occurred in 1945, when Pvt. Eddie Slovik was put to death following a court-martial for desertion during the Second World War. (ANI)