Putin says Ukrainian refinery attacks caused little damage, Interfax reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 21:43 IST
Putin says Ukrainian refinery attacks caused little damage, Interfax reports

‌Russian President ​Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that recent Ukrainian strikes ‌on Russian oil refineries had not caused significant damage and vowed that Moscow would respond, Interfax ‌reported.

"They hit here and there. Nothing particularly ‌significant. Nevertheless they are carrying on," Putin said. His comments came after a major Ukrainian drone attack ignited ⁠a ​fire at ⁠an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region on Thursday ⁠morning, according to the regional governor.

It was ​the first confirmed Ukrainian attack on a ⁠Russian energy facility since US President Donald Trump ⁠announced ​on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire. On Wednesday, Russian ⁠Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Ukraine had ⁠attacked ⁠oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, although Ukraine denied ‌any ‌involvement.

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