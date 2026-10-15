Baseball-Home of MLB's Blue Jays swaps bats for clubs as ballpark transforms into nine-hole golf course

Home runs will be swapped ​for holes-in-one at the home ​of Major League Baseball's Toronto ‌Blue Jays ​when the domed stadium is transformed into a temporary nine-hole golf course in January with shots ‌launched from the stands at greens on the field below. From January 20 to 24, golfers will have the chance to hit from tee blocks set up ‌on various levels of the stadium where last year the Los Angeles ‌Dodgers won a second consecutive World Series.

A shot that lands on the designated green counts as a par, and one that misses is carded as a bogey. A birdie is ⁠awarded when ​a ball finishes ⁠inside the inner circle around the pin, while a hole-in-one, the golfer's version of a ⁠home run, is left to the lucky few who can pull it off. "This unique ​event reimagines Rogers Centre as a golf destination unlike any other, ⁠inviting players of all skill levels and ages to experience one of Canada's most iconic sports ⁠and ​entertainment landmarks like never before," Marnie Starkman, executive vice president of business operations for the Toronto Blue Jays, said in a press release.

Golfers, ⁠who will be provided with clubs at each tee box, will start their ⁠90-minute round at ⁠the venue's 200 Level and make their way through the ballpark, finishing on the 500 Level. Standard tee times start ‌at C$125 ($88.04) ‌per person.

($1 = 1.4198 Canadian dollars)