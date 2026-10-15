No breakthrough in talks at Antofagasta's striking Centinela copper mine, unions say

Negotiations between Antofagasta Minerals and ​two striking unions at Chile's Centinela copper ​mine showed no progress on ‌Thursday, while three ​workers marked their seventh day on a hunger strike.

The Distrito Centinela and Minera Esperanza unions, which together represent more than ‌700 workers, began the walkout on October 7 after contract talks collapsed. The sides returned to the negotiating table on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the dispute.