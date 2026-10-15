No breakthrough in talks at Antofagasta's striking Centinela copper mine, unions say
Negotiations between Antofagasta Minerals and two striking unions at Chile's Centinela copper mine showed no progress on Thursday, while three workers marked their seventh day on a hunger strike.
The Distrito Centinela and Minera Esperanza unions, which together represent more than 700 workers, began the walkout on October 7 after contract talks collapsed. The sides returned to the negotiating table on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the dispute.