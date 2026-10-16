Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro continues to slightly lead President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to the October 25 election runoff, but the gap has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.
The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 47% of the vote compared with 45% for the president, according to the poll. Last week, a Datafolha poll showed the younger Bolsonaro leading Lula 49% to 45%.