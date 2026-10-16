Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

Brazilian Senator ‌Flavio Bolsonaro continues ​to slightly lead President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to ‌the October 25 election runoff, but the gap has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

The senator, the ‌eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive ‌47% of the vote compared with 45% for the president, according to the poll. Last week, a Datafolha poll showed the ⁠younger Bolsonaro ​leading Lula ⁠49% to 45%.