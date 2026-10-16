Lula pledges free weekend transit nationwide as Brazil runoff nears

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 03:45 IST
Lula pledges free weekend transit nationwide as Brazil runoff nears

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva said on Thursday ​he will send Congress a constitutional ‌amendment ​guaranteeing free weekend public transport nationwide, the latest in a series of voter-friendly measures less than two weeks before Brazil's presidential runoff.

In ‌a video posted on social media, Lula said the program would be funded through congressional budget earmarks. The president did not say when exactly he would send the proposal. Lula, who unexpectedly ‌trailed right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the first round, remains narrowly behind in polls ahead ‌of the October 25 runoff.

The proposal adds to a string of measures aimed at boosting household purchasing power, particularly among lower-income Brazilians, as record indebtedness and rising debt-servicing costs squeeze family finances. The measures have also raised ⁠fiscal concerns. ​With no offsetting cuts ⁠announced, economists warn an expanding pre-election giveaway package could stoke investor anxiety over public finances, lifting borrowing costs and ⁠adding pressure to Brazil's debt trajectory.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved a government-backed measure ending Brazil's six-days-on, one-day-off ​work schedule, providing Lula a key legislative win. In recent days, Lula has also announced ⁠debt forgiveness for small entrepreneurs, along with 5,000 Brazilian reais grants targeting the same audience.

Last week, his government expanded ⁠fuel ​subsidies, citing the need to shield consumers from rising global oil prices, while less than a month ago it raised Bolsa Familia benefits by 15%. Seeking to ease pressure on ⁠household finances, the government also announced it would hold an auction to buy and restructure household debt ⁠using government proceeds.

Another ⁠recent move was a ban on online betting operators, amid concerns that growing gambling spending has strained household budgets and fueled indebtedness.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
3
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026