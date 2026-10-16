3 children, 1 adult killed in shooting at school in Oregon, US media reports
Three children and one adult were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, CNN and CBS News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Three children and one adult were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, CNN and CBS News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
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