North Korea missile chief questions South Korea hypersonic glide vehicle test

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 06:04 IST
North Korea missile chief questions South Korea hypersonic glide vehicle test

​North Korea's missile chief said South Korea's newly tested hypersonic glide vehicle may not have achieved hypersonic flight ‌as claimed, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Jang Chang Ha, head of North Korea's Missile Administration, said photographs released by South Korea after its October 8 test showed no ‌visible signs associated with hypersonic flight. "It is hard to believe that ‌it underwent hypersonic flight circumstances characterised by extremely high temperatures as its outside appearance is so clean with its coating paint remaining intact, not stained with any soot," said Jang.

Responding to the North ⁠Korean ​remarks, South Korea's Defence ⁠Ministry said in a statement that the missile was designed with heat-resistant materials, which is why ⁠it didn't have any soot. "Going forward, our military plans to further advance the related technologies ​as it moves to weaponise the HGV, a key strategic asset for future ⁠security," the ministry said.

Hypersonic weapons typically travel at more than five times the speed of sound, ⁠often ​at relatively low altitudes, with analysts noting their main feature as manoeuvrability to hit targets. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first hypersonic ⁠test-firing last month, the presidential office said.

The rare public showcasing of a missile test ⁠by a South Korean ⁠president came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and a race to develop weapons capable of evading missile defences.

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