White House press secretary Katie Zacharia says she did not pass bar exam

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 07:23 IST
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia says she did not pass bar exam

​New White House press secretary ​Katie Zacharia said on ‌Thursday she ​did not pass the bar exam after facing scrutiny about her legal career before becoming the top ‌spokeswoman for US President Donald Trump.

Zacharia, who joined the White House on Monday, has previously said she practiced law before entering politics and Trump had described ‌her as an attorney. "You did not pass the bar exam, correct?" ‌she was asked in an interview on Fox News' "Hannity" show late on Thursday.

"Correct," she said in response to the host, Sean Hannity. "I did not," she said when Hannity asked ⁠if ​she ever took the ⁠bar exam a second time.

Zacharia earned her law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011, according ⁠to the university. Nearly all licensed US lawyers first obtain a law degree, but ​law school graduates cannot legally practice law in the US without ⁠first being admitted to a state bar. On Tuesday during her first briefing, she took questions from ⁠just ​three reporters before ending the event in under 15 minutes. Her performance was criticized by some media commentators and political analysts, though Trump told reporters, "I ⁠thought she was very good."

When asked about her performance by Hannity, she ⁠said: "What I feel ⁠is I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time."

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