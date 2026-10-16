South Korea reviews expanding military mission in Middle East, report says

South Korea is reviewing an expansion of its military ​operations in the Middle East, the Kyunghyang ​Shinmun newspaper reported on Thursday, as ‌the ​US ally faces pressure from President Donald Trump to provide support for the war in Iran. Seoul is weighing expanding the operational area of its Cheonghae ‌anti-piracy unit, which was dispatched to the Gulf of Aden in 2009, to include the Gulf of Oman, which links to the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper said, without naming sources.

Here are details of the ‌report: