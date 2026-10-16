Rugby league-New Zealand fullback Ponga suffers broken arm in World Cup opener

New Zealand ​fullback Kalyn Ponga ​will have surgery ‌on ​a broken forearm suffered in the Rugby League World ‌Cup opener against Australia in a massive blow to the Kiwis' title chances. Ponga was injured in ‌a tackle with Kangaroos' five-eighth Cameron Munster ‌in the second half of New Zealand's 24-22 defeat in Sydney on Thursday.

The Australia-born 28-year-old stayed on ⁠the ​pitch to ⁠score the second of his two tries after the ⁠Munster tackle but exited in the 70th minute. The ​Kiwis have not ruled Ponga out of the ⁠tournament but he has little chance of appearing ⁠again, ​with the final on November 15.

Kiwis team doctor Greg Macleod confirmed Ponga had ⁠been booked in for surgery. "We'll see how that goes ⁠but ⁠for now he will remain in camp," Macleod said in a statement.