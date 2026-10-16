US Treasury says working with Cambodian government to dismantle criminal networks

​The US ​Treasury ‌Department has already ​taken action against Cambodia-based scam ‌center compounds, and is working closely with the Cambodian government to continue ‌fighting cyber-enabled fraud, US ‌Treasury Undersecretary Erin Browne said on Friday. Browne, in Bangkok for the ⁠annual ​meetings ⁠of the International Monetary Fund and World ⁠Bank, said Washington was working ​with an array of partners ⁠across the Indo-Pacific region to build ⁠resilient ​and more secure supply chains.

She said the US ⁠would work with Vietnam to ⁠explore opportunities ⁠for deeper integration and cooperation.