US Treasury says working with Cambodian government to dismantle criminal networks

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 09:40 IST
US Treasury says working with Cambodian government to dismantle criminal networks

​The US ​Treasury ‌Department has already ​taken action against Cambodia-based scam ‌center compounds, and is working closely with the Cambodian government to continue ‌fighting cyber-enabled fraud, US ‌Treasury Undersecretary Erin Browne said on Friday. Browne, in Bangkok for the ⁠annual ​meetings ⁠of the International Monetary Fund and World ⁠Bank, said Washington was working ​with an array of partners ⁠across the Indo-Pacific region to build ⁠resilient ​and more secure supply chains.

She said the US ⁠would work with Vietnam to ⁠explore opportunities ⁠for deeper integration and cooperation.

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