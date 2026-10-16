Federal ​Reserve Chair ​Kevin Warsh said ‌on Friday ​he has been surprised by how many ‌G20 member economies are "hanging in there" amid the geopolitical shocks of the last several ‌months, even as most global central banks ‌tightened monetary policy to deal with inflation.

"We're seeing common things and we're taking ⁠action ​and I view ⁠that as a positive development," Warsh told ⁠the 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in ​Bangkok, the Thai capital. "I believe optimistically, you ⁠might think naively, at least in the US, ⁠we're ​going to come out of this stronger with a more ⁠durable economy, more capable of leading the world ⁠on ⁠economic growth."

(Reporting David Lawder, Leika Kihara in Bangkok, Writing ‌by Ann ‌Saphir; Editing by ​Jacqueline Wong)