Saudi organisers say 2027 Asian Cup preparations remain on schedule

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 10:14 IST
Saudi organisers say 2027 Asian Cup preparations remain on schedule

Preparations for the ​2027 Asian Cup ​in Saudi Arabia ‌remain on ​schedule, the tournament's local organising committee said on Friday, ‌despite uncertainty over sporting events in the kingdom following recent attacks. A strike on Riyadh's international airport on ‌Saturday killed at least 12 people and ‌wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia ⁠in ​more than ⁠a decade.

"Preparations across all organisational and operational areas are ⁠progressing according to the approved schedule, including work on ​venues, facilities and supporting services," the organising ⁠committee said, adding that the tournament remains on track ⁠to ​be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027. Earlier this week, Asian Football Confederation ⁠President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said the confederation ⁠was ⁠in "no hurry" to decide whether the tournament needed to be postponed.

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