Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Red Wings owner responds to fan backlash: ‘I understand it’

The Detroit Red Wings entered Thursday near the bottom of the NHL standings ​at 1-3-2 (4 points). Captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade this summer, and one of their top defensemen remains without a ​contract. They still don't have a permanent general manager after removing franchise legend Steve ‌Yzerman from ​the role in July.

Shohei Ohtani, back in leadoff spot, ends career-worst homer drought

After being dropped to No. 6 in the batting order, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani moved back to the leadoff spot and ended his homer drought on Thursday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. However, he struck out in his other three at-bats as the Dodgers lost 6-4 to ‌the Milwaukee Brewers, who completed a series sweep.

Olympics-Dispersed Games to become increasingly common, says USOPC CEO Hirshland

Geographically dispersed Games are well on their way to becoming the norm, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Thursday, as the growing scale of the Olympics complicates infrastructure plans for hosts. IOC officials hailed the most recent Milano Cortina Games as a success, despite early concerns over the first spread-out Winter Olympics that had venues scattered over 22,000 kilometres.

Vegas bettor pleads guilty to game-fixing, point-shaving schemes

A Las Vegas-based sports bettor, who was indicted in three high-profile federal gambling cases, pleaded guilty ‌to multiple charges related to betting schemes on Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia. Shane Hennen's indictments concerned point-shaving and game-fixing schemes for NBA, NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games between 2022 and 2025.

Amar'e Stoudemire goes from Miami Heat to Miami police officer

Amar'e Stoudemire ‌has traded in his jersey and shorts for a dress uniform and a badge. Now 43, the former All-NBA player and recent enshrinee to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, graduated from the Miami Dade College School of Justice's Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday. He will move into a position as an officer with the county's school police department.

Packers' Josh Jacobs sues to block release of documents, video in case

Attorneys for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs filed a civil suit on Wednesday that seeks a permanent injunction to restrict access to surveillance video and other documents stemming from his May 23 altercation with a woman at his home, according to ⁠multiple reports. The ​suit was filed in Brown County Circuit Court one day after the ⁠Hobart- Lawrence (Wis.) Police Department announced that it had approved the release of certain records, albeit with appropriate redactions, but that a party or parties had appealed that ruling.

Four arrested in shooting of 49ers DE Keion White

Four men have been arrested in connection with February's shooting of 49ers defensive end Keion White at a ⁠San Francisco nightclub. San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew announced the arrests Wednesday in the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at a crowded club in the city's Mission District.

Maple Leafs deal for Canucks F Aatu Raty

The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Aatu Raty to the Toronto Maple ​Leafs on Thursday for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan. Raty, 23, has tallied one goal through four games to start this season. Last season was his first time playing in more than 33 NHL games; he appeared in 66 ⁠contests and contributed four goals and 10 assists.

Lonnie Walker IV to play in Turkey

After being waived by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, Lonnie Walker IV signed with Besiktas in Turkey and the EuroLeague on Thursday. Walker had signed a one-year non-guaranteed contract with Denver in August. He appeared in two preseason games for the Nuggets, scoring ⁠four ​points in 17 total minutes of playing time. But Denver waived him on Oct. 12.

Baseball-Home of MLB's Blue Jays swaps bats for clubs as ballpark transforms into nine-hole golf course

Home runs will be swapped for holes-in-one at the home of Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays when the domed stadium is transformed into a temporary nine-hole golf course in January with shots launched from the stands at greens on the field below. From January 20 to 24, golfers will have the chance to hit from tee blocks set up on ⁠various levels of the stadium where last year the Los Angeles Dodgers won a second consecutive World Series.

Soccer-FIFA to amend Article 27 of disciplinary code after Balogun case

FIFA will amend its disciplinary regulations after controversy over its decision to suspend U.S. forward Folarin Balogun’s ⁠automatic World Cup ban, the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said on Thursday after ⁠raising the issue with soccer’s governing body. The decision follows criticism of FIFA’s move to suspend Balogun’s automatic one-match ban for a red card, allowing the striker to play against Belgium in their last-16 clash.

NFL-League pouring resources into flag football training, development ahead of LA28

The NFL is developing a tech platform geared toward flag football training, the league's senior vice president for global flag football Brian Flinn said on ‌Thursday, as it continues an aggressive push into ‌the game. The platform will address the training and development gap in the sport, said Flinn, with the non-tackle form of the game seeing ​a surge in participation ahead of its Olympic debut at LA28.