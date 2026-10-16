Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors ​say

Actor and comedian Russell Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile ​broadcasters, was a ruthless predator who raped or abused six ‌women ​to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Brand, 51, the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating ‌to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022

Netflix is laying off 6% of its workforce, or roughly 1,000 employees, in its biggest cuts since 2022, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the streaming pioneer faces tough competition for viewers from legacy rivals ‌and YouTube. The bulk of the job cuts would be in Netflix's product, tech, legal and human-resources teams, the email Co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos sent ‌to employees on Wednesday showed.

Netflix names former Disney executive Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

Netflix said on Thursday it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform. Here are more details:

‘Whalefall’ film dives deep into father-son bonds within a whale tale

For Austin Abrams, Disney's 20th Century Studios survival film "Whalefall" ⁠is about ​more than just a young man being trapped ⁠inside an enormous sperm whale. "I feel like what... drew interest for me was this insane story about getting swallowed by a whale," the "Euphoria" actor told Reuters.

Sally Rooney's books no longer sold in ⁠UK over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

Irish novelist Sally Rooney's books will no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action, a ​pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organisation, Rooney and her publisher said on Wednesday. The bestselling author, known for novels including "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends", has ⁠been a vocal supporter of Palestine Action, including after it was proscribed by the British government under terrorism laws last year.

'Godfather' star Al Pacino to receive life achievement award from actors' guild

Celebrated actor Al ⁠Pacino ​will receive a lifetime achievement award for his career achievements and humanitarian work next year, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday. The American actor, best known for playing Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" films is the 62nd recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The union will present the award to him in Los Angeles ⁠at the 33rd Actor Awards on February 28, 2027 as part of a ceremony to be live-streamed on Netflix.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave ⁠India after participating in protest, media says

Indian ⁠authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of the month, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media reported on Thursday. Khan, 43, is a US ‌citizen, the Indian Express ‌newspaper reported. Under Indian law, foreigners' participation in political protests may be treated as a ​violation of immigration and visa rules.