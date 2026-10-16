China willing to use EU dialogue for policy coordination, minister says
China is willing to make full use of it dialogue channels with the European Union to enhance communication on global economic governance and macro policy coordination, its finance minister said.
Finance Minister Lan Foan made those remarks in a meeting with European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis in Bangkok on Friday.