China ​is ‌willing to ​make full use of ‌it dialogue channels with the European Union to enhance ‌communication on global ‌economic governance and macro policy coordination, its finance minister ⁠said.

Finance ​Minister ⁠Lan Foan made those ⁠remarks in a meeting with ​European Commissioner for Economy ⁠and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, European ⁠Central ​Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup ⁠President Kyriakos Pierrakakis in ⁠Bangkok on ⁠Friday.