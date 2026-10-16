China willing to use EU dialogue for policy coordination, minister says

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 11:58 IST
China willing to use EU dialogue for policy coordination, minister says

China ​is ‌willing to ​make full use of ‌it dialogue channels with the European Union to enhance ‌communication on global ‌economic governance and macro policy coordination, its finance minister ⁠said.

Finance ​Minister ⁠Lan Foan made those ⁠remarks in a meeting with ​European Commissioner for Economy ⁠and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, European ⁠Central ​Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup ⁠President Kyriakos Pierrakakis in ⁠Bangkok on ⁠Friday.

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