Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 12:58 IST
Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Air ​travellers were ​facing delays and ‌cancellations across ​Italy on Friday due to a technical ‌fault affecting air traffic control, which authorities said was not caused by malicious activity. Air ‌traffic authority ENAV said it ‌introduced temporary restrictions on air traffic capacity after detecting anomalies overnight on the data transmission ⁠network ​supporting air ⁠traffic control services nationwide.

Rome airports operator ADR ⁠said that "due to technical issues affecting air ​traffic control systems nationwide, flight delays and ⁠cancellations may occur," and advised passengers to contact ⁠their ​airline. Milan airports company SEA issued a similar notice.

The source ⁠of the problem has been identified and ⁠efforts are ⁠under way to restore full operations, ENAV said.

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