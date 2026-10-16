China's central bank to promote foreign participation in Chinese financial markets

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 13:08 IST
China's central bank to promote foreign participation in Chinese financial markets

​The ​governor of China's ‌central bank ​said the institution will ‌give additional support to global investors and issuers so they ‌can participate in the country's ‌financial markets. Pan Gongsheng, head of the People's Bank of ⁠China, ​vowed ⁠to strengthen domestic and foreign financial ⁠infrastructure connectivity and support the ​development of the offshore yuan market, ⁠according to a statement ⁠posted ​on the PBOC's website.

The PBOC added that ⁠it plans to promote yuan ⁠bonds ⁠as globally recognized collateral.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

Beyond Bank Accounts: The Phone Skills and Security Gaps Behind Digital Payment Use

China’s AI Pilot Zones Show How Smarter Industry Can Raise Output on Limited Land

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026