China's central bank to promote foreign participation in Chinese financial markets
The governor of China's central bank said the institution will give additional support to global investors and issuers so they can participate in the country's financial markets. Pan Gongsheng, head of the People's Bank of China, vowed to strengthen domestic and foreign financial infrastructure connectivity and support the development of the offshore yuan market, according to a statement posted on the PBOC's website.
The PBOC added that it plans to promote yuan bonds as globally recognized collateral.