China's central bank to promote foreign participation in Chinese financial markets

​The ​governor of China's ‌central bank ​said the institution will ‌give additional support to global investors and issuers so they ‌can participate in the country's ‌financial markets. Pan Gongsheng, head of the People's Bank of ⁠China, ​vowed ⁠to strengthen domestic and foreign financial ⁠infrastructure connectivity and support the ​development of the offshore yuan market, ⁠according to a statement ⁠posted ​on the PBOC's website.

The PBOC added that ⁠it plans to promote yuan ⁠bonds ⁠as globally recognized collateral.