Trump says Zacharia should reconsider White House spokeswoman role

(Updates throughout) By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, ​Oct 16 - US President Donald ​Trump said on Friday he ‌told new ​White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia she should reconsider her role after facingpublic scrutiny a week ‌after taking the job. "I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's ‌nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters.

He added: "I said to ‌her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'" Fox News, citing a White House official, later reported that Zacharia was "transitioning" out of the role ⁠of ​press secretary.

Zacharia held ⁠her debut White House briefing on Tuesday. The White House did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

Zacharia had said she received a call about the ​role of press secretary last Wednesday and got offered the job to succeed ⁠Karoline Leavitt last Friday. Trump later announced her appointment. In his announcement, he described her ⁠an ​attorney.

Over the last week, the issue of whether Zacharia, a graduate of California's Pepperdine University law school, had actually passed the bar - making ⁠her an attorney - came under fire. On Friday, during a Fox News interview on ⁠Thursday, Zacharia said ⁠she did not pass the bar. Anthony Scaramucci served director of communications for 10 days during Trump's first administration.