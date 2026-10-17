Trump says he is in no rush to name new press secretary, Fox News reports
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is in no rush to name a new press secretary to replace Katie Zacharia, Fox News reported.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is in no rush to name a new press secretary to replace Katie Zacharia, Fox News reported.
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