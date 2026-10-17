​Bank ​of England ‌Governor Andrew Bailey ​was among delegates who walked ‌out of an International Monetary Fund meeting on Saturday in ‌protest at Russia's participation in ‌the forum, the Bank of England confirmed. Many delegates to the IMF's ⁠steering ​committee ⁠walked out of the meeting on Saturday ⁠when Russian Finance Minister ​Anton Siluanov addressed the group in ⁠Russian, three sources familiar with the ⁠matter ​had said earlier.

Britain will be hosting the ⁠G20 next year, a forum ⁠of ⁠which Russia is also a member.