BoE says Governor Bailey joined IMF meeting walkout over Russian delegate
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was among delegates who walked out of an International Monetary Fund meeting on Saturday in protest at Russia's participation in the forum, the Bank of England confirmed. Many delegates to the IMF's steering committee walked out of the meeting on Saturday when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addressed the group in Russian, three sources familiar with the matter had said earlier.
Britain will be hosting the G20 next year, a forum of which Russia is also a member.