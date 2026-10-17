UKMTO reports incident 140 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's al Mukalla
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Saturday that it had received a report of an incident 140 nautical miles (259 km) southeast of Yemen's Al Mukalla. The captain of an LNG tanker reported that a small skiff carrying seven people approached the vessel and fired two shots at it, UKMTO said in an advisory note.
The tanker's armed security team fired two warning shots at the skiff, forcing it to alter course, it added.