UKMTO reports incident 140 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's al Mukalla

The ​United ​Kingdom Maritime ‌Trade Operations said ​on Saturday that it ‌had received a report of an incident 140 nautical miles (259 ‌km) southeast of Yemen's ‌Al Mukalla. The captain of an LNG tanker reported that a ⁠small ​skiff carrying ⁠seven people approached the vessel ⁠and fired two shots at ​it, UKMTO said in an ⁠advisory note.

The tanker's armed ⁠security ​team fired two warning shots at the skiff, ⁠forcing it to alter course, ⁠it ⁠added.