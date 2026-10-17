Tennis-Injured Swiatek goes down fighting in Wuhan Open semi-final
A left-leg injury derailed Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting to Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 6-1 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Saturday. Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek had to take a medical timeout while trailing 6-5 in the first set and continued the match with a bandaged left thigh, but found it difficult to put pressure on her leg and struggled to chase returns across the court.
Chwalinska will face Sonay Kartal in the final, after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in the first semi-final.