Tennis-Injured Swiatek goes down fighting in Wuhan Open semi-final 

​A left-leg ​injury derailed ‌Iga Swiatek ​as she went down fighting to ‌Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 6-1 in the Wuhan ‌Open semi-finals on Saturday. Six-time Grand ‌Slam winner Swiatek had to take a medical timeout while trailing 6-5 in ⁠the ​first ⁠set and continued the match with a ⁠bandaged left thigh, but found it ​difficult to put pressure on ⁠her leg and struggled to chase returns ⁠across ​the court.

Chwalinska will face Sonay Kartal in the final, ⁠after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko ⁠7-6(9) ⁠7-6(5) in the first semi-final.