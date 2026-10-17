Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 19:52 IST
Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on ​Saturday Egypt would take any measures necessary ​to defend Saudi Arabia if ‌asked, ​amid escalating Houthi attacks on the kingdom, and parliament announced an emergency session on Sunday. "It is inconceivable that we would allow ‌Saudi Arabia, its security or stability to be harmed," Sisi said at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy. He said Egypt was not seeking to attack anyone, but was prepared ‌to act in defence.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have in recent days attacked Riyadh's international airport and ‌the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting with the Saudi-backed forces of the internationally recognised government following the collapse of a truce. Sisi said Egypt would act in accordance with guidance from Saudi King Salman and ⁠Crown ​Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ⁠who visited Sisi on September 15, after fighting in Yemen reignited, to discuss issues including security and navigation in ⁠the Red Sea.

"I know this requires the approval of the Egyptian parliament, and I ask that an ​emergency session be held so that it can give us that authorisation if we ⁠are asked," Sisi said. Shortly after he spoke, parliament said it would hold a plenary session at 1 p.m. (1000 ⁠GMT) ​on Sunday in response to the request, though it did not disclose the agenda.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia are close strategic and economic partners. Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich ⁠Gulf states provided Egypt with billions of dollars in aid, central-bank deposits and investments after the military ⁠ouster of Islamist ⁠president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Egypt also joined the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in 2015 to support the Yemeni government against the Houthis.

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