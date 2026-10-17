Soccer-Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured

Borussia Dortmund stumbled ​to a goalless ​draw at Union ‌Berlin on ​Saturday, with striker Konstantinos Karetsas suffering an injury on his comeback, ‌but the point put them provisionally top of the Bundesliga table. The Ruhr valley club, who lost 1-0 in ‌the Champions League at Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday and have ‌now failed to win any of their last three matches across all competitions, lacked spark in the first half, before ⁠upping ​their level ⁠after the break.

They then saw Karetsas, who had come on in ⁠the 62nd minute, go off with an ankle injury ​just eight minutes later. He had come back after ⁠collapsing in September due to what the club said were 'circulatory ⁠problems'. The ​visitors had to settle for a second consecutive league draw that lifted them to top spot ⁠on 14 points.

Freiburg, on 13, are in action against Bayer ⁠Leverkusen ⁠on Sunday. Champions Bayern Munich, third on 11, take on RB Leipzig later on ‌Saturday.