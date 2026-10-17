West Bank settlers attack Palestinians, Western diplomats, Belgium says

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 21:15 IST
West Bank settlers attack Palestinians, Western diplomats, Belgium says

Masked ​settlers in the Israeli-occupied ​West Bank ‌attacked Palestinians, ​Catholic representatives and Western diplomats and officials, Belgium's foreign ‌minister said on Saturday. Maxime Prevot said the Belgian consul general, French and Polish diplomats and ‌a French mayor were among those ‌attacked, while a Belgian vehicle was damaged.

"Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties ⁠should ​never put ⁠anyone at risk of attack," Prevot said. Belgium will continue ⁠to press for sanctions against those responsible ​for the violence and those who support ⁠them, Prevot said.

The Israeli military, the European Commission ⁠and ​French and Polish foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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