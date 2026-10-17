Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say

An explosion ‌at the Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters in Baghdad killed one ‌member of the Iraqi paramilitary ‌group and wounded four others, according to a security and a ⁠medical ​source.

The ⁠group earlier said a stockpile of ⁠obsolete ammunition had exploded. The PMF, ​known in Arabic as Hashd ⁠al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of ⁠mostly ​Shi'ite paramilitary factions that has been formally integrated ⁠into Iraq's state security forces ⁠and includes ⁠several groups aligned with Iran.