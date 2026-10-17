Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, European diplomats in West Bank, Belgium says

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians, European diplomats and a French mayor in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Belgium's foreign minister said, a ‌day after settlers beat an American photojournalist. Maxime Prevot said Belgium's consul general to the Palestinians, French and Polish diplomats, and Catholic representatives were among those attacked. A Belgian vehicle was also damaged, he said.

"As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity for ‌violent settlers must end," Prevot said in a statement posted on X. 'THROWN TO THE GROUND'

Bernard Baudoux, mayor of Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France, told Reuters he had ‌been harvesting olives near the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh in solidarity with the local community when he was "violently attacked" by masked settlers. "I was thrown to the ground," he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the attack, describing the perpetrators as Israeli rioters. He also suggested the diplomats should have coordinated their visit with the Israeli military. "Such coordination could have helped safeguard the visitors’ security," he said ⁠in a ​statement on X.

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh ⁠condemned the attack, calling it a small example of the "daily terrorism" to which Palestinians are subjected. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have periodically condemned settler violence, while saying it is carried out by ⁠a small minority. Palestinians and human rights groups dispute that characterisation.

ISRAELI POLICE OPEN INVESTIGATION Settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have surged over the past three years. Journalists, ​activists and foreign observers have also been targeted.

On Friday, dozens of masked settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in the West Bank. Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, ⁠a US citizen covering the harvest, was hospitalised after being assaulted by masked settlers. "Palestinians face this violence every day. Settlers also target journalists reporting on it and diplomats. Harvesting olives, reporting the news or ⁠carrying ​out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack," Prevot said.

Belgium, which has announced a ban on imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights, will press for European Union sanctions "against those responsible for this violence and those who support them," he added. Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson ⁠Maciej Wewior said on X that a convoy carrying diplomats, including Polish officials, had been attacked. The Polish diplomats were unharmed.

"Attacks on members of the diplomatic ⁠corps are absolutely unacceptable," he said. Israeli police ⁠said they had opened an investigation into the incident. There was no immediate announcement of any arrests. Prosecutions of settlers accused of violent crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank are rare.