Horse racing-Loughnane becomes Britain's youngest champion jockey since 1923

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 02:50 IST
Horse racing-Loughnane becomes Britain's youngest champion jockey since 1923

Ireland's Billy Loughnane ​was crowned Britain's ​champion jockey ‌at Ascot ​on Saturday, making the 20-year-old the youngest rider to ‌win the title in more than a century. Loughnane beat fellow Irishman and five-time champion Oisin Murphy, ‌31, to become the youngest winner since ‌Charlie Elliott in 1923.

“Nearly four years ago when I was going up to Newcastle for my first ⁠ride, ​my aim ⁠then was just to have a few winners really," ⁠Loughnane said on a Great British Racing media ​call earlier this week. "If anyone had said ⁠that day that four years later I’d be where ⁠I ​am now I’d have said they were absolutely crazy."

The 20-year-old, who has ⁠recorded more than 220 victories this year, will now ⁠turn ⁠his sights to Gordon Richards' 1947 record of 269 winners in a ‌calendar ‌year.

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