Two killed, including 6-year-old, when truck drives through Kansas youth soccer game, police say

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 07:38 IST
Two killed, including 6-year-old, when truck drives through Kansas youth soccer game, police say

A truck drove into a youth ​soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, ‌leaving ​a six-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man dead, and 10 others hospitalized with traumatic injuries, police said on Saturday. The injuries ranged ‌from minor to severe, but none appear to be life threatening, Wichita police Captain Aaron Moses said at a news conference. The two people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, ‌he said.

Moses said a 34-year-old woman was driving the truck, which ended up in ‌a field at the west end of the Stryker Sports Complex. She has been cooperating with investigators, he said, but when asked whether she had been arrested, he said only that she was in custody. "We know ⁠what happened, ​but now we're ⁠working very hard to find out why it happened, and we're not there yet," Wichita police Chief Joe Sullivan ⁠said.

The injured include two youths aged 5, two aged 8, a 9-year-old and five adults, police ​said. In addition to those 10 people, one adult was hospitalized for non-traumatic ⁠medical issues. The driver had a child playing soccer at the complex, but not on the field where the incident ⁠took ​place, Moses said. The truck involved had two juveniles as passengers, he said.

Emergency dispatchers started getting calls about the incident at 3:25 p.m. local time (2025 GMT), Moses said. "Today ⁠is a heartbreaking day for Wichita," Mayor Lily Wu said. "Families came to Stryker Sports Complex ⁠to enjoy a Saturday ⁠afternoon, watching their children play soccer and no one could have imagined the tragedy that would unfold."

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