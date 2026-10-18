​A driver is ‌in ​custody after a vehicle drove through a soccer game ‌in Wichita, Kansas, leaving two people dead, including a child, and multiple people injured, police said on ‌Saturday.

"This is a tragedy," Wichita police ‌Captain Aaron Moses said at a news conference. The deaths included one child and one adult, Moses ⁠said, without naming ​them ⁠or specifying their ages. Multiple people with injuries were ⁠taken to hospitals, he said.

Emergency dispatchers started getting ​calls about the incident at the Stryker ⁠Sports Complex at 3:25 p.m. local time (2025 GMT), ⁠Moses ​said. The vehicle involved had two juveniles as passengers, Moses said. He did not ⁠identify the driver or say whether charges would be ⁠filed.