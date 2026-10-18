EU condemns attacks by violent settlers, including on diplomats, spokesperson says 

The ​European Union "strongly ​condemns" attacks ‌by violent ​settlers in the West Bank, including against ‌European diplomats, the bloc's foreign policy spokesperson said on Sunday. The statement came ‌a day after Belgian Foreign ‌Minister Maxime Prevot said Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians, European diplomats and a French mayor ⁠in ​the ⁠occupied West Bank.

"We take positive note of statements ⁠by several Israeli representatives who condemned ​the attacks but we expect full accountability ⁠as well as effective measures to ⁠prevent continued ​acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during ⁠the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as ⁠against ⁠journalists," the EU spokesperson said.