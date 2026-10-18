EU condemns attacks by violent settlers, including on diplomats, spokesperson says 

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 16:11 IST
EU condemns attacks by violent settlers, including on diplomats, spokesperson says 

The ​European Union "strongly ​condemns" attacks ‌by violent ​settlers in the West Bank, including against ‌European diplomats, the bloc's foreign policy spokesperson said on Sunday. The statement came ‌a day after Belgian Foreign ‌Minister Maxime Prevot said Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians, European diplomats and a French mayor ⁠in ​the ⁠occupied West Bank.

"We take positive note of statements ⁠by several Israeli representatives who condemned ​the attacks but we expect full accountability ⁠as well as effective measures to ⁠prevent continued ​acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during ⁠the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as ⁠against ⁠journalists," the EU spokesperson said.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026