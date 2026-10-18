Tennis-Davidovich Fokina overcomes Jodar to claim Shanghai crown

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 17:38 IST
Tennis-Davidovich Fokina overcomes Jodar to claim Shanghai crown

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended Rafael Jodar's dream run at the Shanghai ‌Masters on Sunday, battling back to beat his fellow Spaniard 1-6 7-6(5) 6-4 and clinch the biggest title of his career.

The 25th-seeded Davidovich Fokina is set to climb 13 places to a career-high world number ‌13 when the rankings are released on Monday. Jodar, playing in his first Masters 1000 final and ‌the youngest Shanghai finalist in tournament history, made a blistering start, broke for a 2-0 lead and again to take the opening set.

Davidovich Fokina recovered from a break down in the second set and saved break points in three successive service ⁠games ​before edging a tight ⁠tiebreak to force a decider. The momentum swung decisively in Davidovich Fokina's favour when he broke the 12th-seeded Jodar twice and sealed ⁠victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

"I have a blank mind," Davidovich Fokina said. "I don't know what to ​say and I don't know how I feel. Just a huge relief. "After the first set I ⁠had to keep trying, keep pushing. In the tiebreak, I believed in myself again. In the third set, maybe I ⁠had ​a bit more fitness physically."

It the third ATP singles title of the 27-year-old's career, adding to his ATP 250 triumphs in Chengdu and Mallorca this season. The first meeting between the two Spaniards ⁠pitted one of the ATP Tour's rising talents against a player enjoying the best season of his ⁠career.

The 20-year-old Jodar, who ⁠was ranked outside the world's top 900 little more than a year ago, strengthened his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin in ‌his first full ‌season on tour.

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