Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-US strikes one-year deal to fund maternal and newborn health donations in poorest countries

The US government has ​struck a deal to continue supplying some of the world's poorest nations with free life-saving medication and ​equipment for mothers, infants and young children, after months of uncertainty and challenges ‌with supply. The ​UN children's agency UNICEF will now procure these items, a State department spokesperson told Reuters by email, without giving details of the arrangement. UNICEF said the agreement is worth $25 million and will last for one year.

Novavax shareholder Shah Capital to step back from activist role

Shah Capital, one of Novavax's top shareholders, said on Friday it no ‌longer seeks to influence control of the vaccine maker after restructuring into a family office. The investor has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily withdraw its registration as an investment adviser, it said in a regulatory filing

Kenya reports third Ebola case, a close relative of first two patients

Kenya reported its third Ebola infection on Friday, in a woman it said was closely related to the first two patients. The 65-year-old had been in quarantine since October 6, ‌the health ministry said in a statement.

FDA flags Edwards heart-valve delivery system issue after death, injury

The US FDA on Thursday warned of a potentially high-risk issue involving certain Edwards Lifesciences delivery systems used in transcatheter mitral valve ‌replacement after one death and one serious injury. The FDA said Edwards Lifesciences had asked customers to remove affected products from use and return them after receiving three reports of balloons bursting during inflation.

Roy Cooper's North Carolina playbook is working. Can other Democrats copy it?

North Carolina hasn’t elected a Democrat to the US Senate in nearly 20 years, but former Governor Roy Cooper has built a double-digit lead over Republican Michael Whatley by relentlessly focusing on affordability and a blunt promise to “make stuff cost less.” At campaign stops, Cooper, 69, points to his six-year fight to expand Medicaid ⁠through a Republican-controlled legislature ​as evidence he can work across party lines, while attacking Trump-backed ⁠healthcare cuts that he says are hitting North Carolinians hard.

CDC reports 4,410 measles cases as outbreak grows

The US CDC on Friday reported 4,410 measles cases nationwide as of October 15, an increase of 330 from its last update a week ago, as an outbreak of ⁠the highly contagious disease continues. Here are key details:

Africa CDC says over $700 million in Ebola response funds unaccounted for in Congo

Africa's top public health body and Congolese health authorities this week called for greater transparency in the use of Ebola response funds, saying financial ​information provided by aid organisations left more than $700 million of donor money yet to be accounted for. The concerns could complicate the response as mistrust of health workers and agencies remains a key obstacle to containing the ⁠outbreak. Previous Ebola responses in Congo were marked by allegations of favouritism and corruption

Novartis ends mid-stage Fabhalta trial targeting serious kidney condition

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has terminated a mid-stage study testing its drug Fabhalta in patients with a serious kidney condition, citing "strategic considerations", according to a federal clinical trials registry. The trial ⁠was ​evaluating whether the oral medication was safe and effective for treating lupus nephritis when added to standard medical care

US FDA sets up board to oversee drug exclusivity determinations

The US FDA's drug evaluation department said on Friday it has formed a board to oversee and advise on exclusivity determinations made by the department, aiming to improve clarity and consistency of those decisions. Here are more details:

Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing

The European Medicines Agency's committee on ⁠Friday recommended approval of Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill Foundayo, the second oral obesity drug to win the agency's backing after Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill. The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission before it gives the ⁠final nod to launch the drug in the region.

Worsening water crisis ⁠sparks protests in Mexico's Guadalajara

Residents in Guadalajara, one of Mexico's biggest cities, are demanding answers over a worsening water-quality crisis that has left many households reporting foul-smelling, sediment-filled tap water and sparked police clashes as protesters urge government action. A major protest last weekend put the issue in the national spotlight after police deployed water cannons and tear gas, dozens ‌of people were injured, and officials said ‌nearly 40 people were arrested. The incident prompted President Claudia Sheinbaum to rebuke the police for their tough response and ​pledge to review two water infrastructure projects for the area.