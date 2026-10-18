Hurricane Trudy lashes Mexico's Pacific coast, but is set to weaken tonight

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 19:20 IST
Hurricane Trudy lashes Mexico's Pacific coast, but is set to weaken tonight

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 - Hurricane Trudy ​brought heavy rain and ​strong winds to ‌parts of ​Mexico's southwest and west-central regions early on Sunday as it maintained its ‌strength and tracked parallel to the country's Pacific coast. The US National Hurricane Center said Trudy was about 150 miles (240 km) ‌west of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 105 ‌mph (165 kph).

Trudy was moving northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph) and is forecast to remain near the coast through Sunday evening before weakening ⁠overnight ​and moving ⁠south of Baja California Sur on Monday and Tuesday. "Little change in ⁠strength is expected this morning, but rapid weakening is forecast to ​begin by tonight," the NHC said.

Trudy is expected ⁠to bring four to eight inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain, ⁠with ​isolated totals of around 12 inches, across parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, raising the risk of life-threatening ⁠flooding and mudslides, especially in steep terrain. The NHC reiterated warnings of ⁠dangerous ⁠storm surge accompanied by damaging waves in areas exposed to onshore winds along parts of Mexico's ‌Pacific ‌coast.

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